By Etop Ekanem

Xirea Apparels, a new company in the garment industry, is set to unveil its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at Trans-Amadi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, on July 23, 2019.

Mr. Obinna Frederick Eneh, founder and CEO of XIREA Apparels, will be joined at the ground-breaking occasion by an August dignitaries that include top government functionaries, captains of industry and stakeholders, such as Mr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, as special guest, and Mr. Walter Peviani, Managing Director, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited.

The launch will also formally showcase the Buphalo Safety products, the first brand to roll out of the Xirea ultra-modern factory, in a move that signals the company’s readiness and capabilities for contract manufacturing for the garment spectrum.

Xirea Apparels, created to serve independent apparel brands, is positioned to handle sourcing and garment production requirements of large organizations including the armed force, oil and gas companies, uniforms and e-commerce retailers. It is a one-step manufacturing company for diverse types of wears: fashion, sports, military or corporate wear.

Buphalo Safety, its first client provides cutting edge head-to-toe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made from the finest materials in accordance with the strictest safety standards and exclusively crafted to ensure all-round protection. It’s range of products encompasses safety workwear, hearing protection, hand protection, eye and face protection, respiratory and fall protection solutions.

The framework for the development of Buphalo, West Africa’s first safety brand certified to global standards, was provided by Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited through its contracting process headed by Federica Placidi.

With Technology at the heart of its operations, Xirea Apparels currently employs over 400 Nigerians, 95 percent of whom are female. The company, which has trained over 300 women in apparel design and production since 2017, is working towards the objective of training and employing 50,000 Nigerians by 2030.

Xirea Apparels handles the whole supply chain process from designing to creating tech packs and sourcing for fabrics and trims. It also creates samples as well as handles bulk apparel production, packaging, quality control assessments and product delivery.

One of the dignitaries expected at the event is Mr. Francis Anyakwo, founder and CEO, Prime Sources Limited, an engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and maintenance company that awarded the second largest order of safety products to Buphalo Safety, which was handled by Xirea Apparels.

