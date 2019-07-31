National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has directed South African firms and businesses in Nigeria to display messages condemning xenophobic attacks in their companies and places of business or risk total shutdown.

In a statement by Deputy Senate President, NANS, Pedro Obi, in Asaba, Delta State, NANS, the umbrella body of all Nigerian students, warned that it would not fold its hands and watch Nigerians slaughtered like animals.

The statement reads in part: “ We charge MTN, DSTV and Shoprite managements to immediately communicate our resolve to shutdown all South African businesses in Nigeria to the South African government with immediate effect should they fail to stop the senseless killings of Nigerians.

“South Africans can’t continue to kill our people and expect us to keep mum. Africa is one, and we must and will do everything possible to restore the dignity of Nigerians anywhere around the globe.

“We call on South African businesses to immediately display messages condemning xenophobic attack in their business premises and mount pressure on their government (South African government) to commence the immediate prosecution of perpetrators of the heinous crime against humanity.”

