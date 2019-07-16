World skills Day: Abia Speaker restates commitment to youth empowerment

The Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chinedum Orji, MNSE, has reiterated his commitment to the empowerment of youths in the State, saying that nations will fare better and the world will be more peaceful and secure if particular attention is paid to the empowerment of youths through skills acquisition.

In a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Sir Jude Ndukwe, on the occasion of the United Nations’ World Youth Skills Day on July 15, the Speaker said that his vision for the youth and his unshaken commitment to them is in tandem with that of the United Nations. He said the vision is that “The active engagement of youth in sustainable development efforts is central to achieving sustainable, inclusive and stable societies…”.

The Speaker, who commended the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for his particular attention to skills acquisition for youths of the state through various channels like the E4E (Education for Employment) programme, the vigorous promotion of MSMEs etc promised that “the Abia State House of Assembly will continue to work in close collaboration with the executive arm of government to explore ways of further promoting youth empowerment and skills acquisition for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders”.

Vanguard