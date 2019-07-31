World Day against trafficking in Persons: Abia Speaker cautions youths

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji MNSE, has advised youths of the State to remain back home and continue to exploit the numerous business and entrepreneurial opportunities in Abia and shun all the imaginary allures of life abroad painted by human traffickers whose only aim is to enslave their victims in gruelling conditions once they are able to lure them out of the country.

The Speaker said this in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Sir Jude Ndukwe, on the occasion of the United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons which holds July 30 every year. While applauding Abia youths for reciprocating the efforts of Abia State government through their innovative endeavours back home which has put the state on the global map of business and entrepreneurship, he reminded them of the horrible tales told by those who were unfortunate to become victims of human trafficking warning them not to be deceived by the tales of rosy life anywhere as “anyone who works with honesty, dedication and the fear of God, will not need to be lured abroad for a non-existent better life outside.”

“I urge you all to have faith in the programmes of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu which are geared towards increasing and improving entrepreneurial and investment opportunities in the State and make good use of the opportunities available. The slavish conditions of those lured abroad by human traffickers are better imagined than experienced. Let no Abian allow him/herself become a victim of such tales of horror and regrets.

“As a lawmaking body, the Abia State House of Assembly shall continue to do all within its powers to continue to promote legislations and carry out oversight functions that have direct impact on the lives of not just our youths but also every Abian.

Let me join the United Nations and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in the fight against this deadly scourge eating deep into the fabric of the world to ‘reaffirm our commitment to stop criminals from ruthlessly exploiting people for profit and to help victims rebuild their lives.’ Already, our commitments to the people, as their representatives, are yielding positive results. We shall continue to work in close collaboration with the Governor to create a better life for NdiAbia”, the statement concluded.

Vanguard