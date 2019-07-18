Workers protest, tell HEOSL to pay backlog of salaries

By Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—MEMBERS of Eriemu Oil and Gas Workers Association, have besieged the flow station of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL in the Eriemu oil field, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, protesting the non payment of their backlog of their salaries and bonuses for 2017 and 2018 by the management of the company.

They also demanded the increase in surveillance manpower from two to four persons per kilometre and called for the termination of the contract of one of the company’s contractors (identity withheld) for alleged ill treatment of his workers.

The workers, in a protest letter addressed to the Managing Director, HEOSL, lamented the non- provision of Personnel Protective Equipment, PPE, saying, “We had written series of letters in respect of these issues, but up till now no solution.”

The letter by the association’s Chairman, Freeborn Ubiri and Secretary, Gospel Emueheri read: “It is unfair for one person to be on duty covering a kilometre of pipeline in the day and at night, because due to these two persons per kilometre, we have lost some of our beloved ones. The Olomoro incident is a case in point.

“On the issue of the backlog of 2017 and 2018 salaries, we do not know what is causing the delay in payment. Production is on, you even pay your staff regularly, so why is this backlog not being paid? We want your management to be paying us as at when due.”

“The issue of PPE is a general phenomenon which is affecting every worker in the field except John Briss Enterprise Nigeria workers. This contractor has been trying in the area of issues relating to his workers. We will appreciate it if your management can call all your contractors to correct this ugly situation.”

