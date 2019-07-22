Women kidnapped as gunmen kill many in Katsina

Many people have been reportedly killed in Zango village in Katsina State.



The gunmen, Sunday evening, stormed Zango village in Kankara Local Government Area ‘set ablaze house and car of our village head’

According to Channels Television a resident of Kankara on Monday said several women were kidnapped during the attack.

“The gunmen also set ablaze the house and car of our village head,” the source said.

However, the State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident at the time of this report.

Spokesman for the command, Gambo Isah, promised to give details of the attack after contacting the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the affected area.

He said, “I am still waiting for the DPO. When I get the full details from the DPO, I will get back to you.”

