Women abducted, 22 killed, as gunmen raid Katsina communities

NO fewer than 22 persons were reportedly killed, while many women were abducted when suspected bandits attacked Zangon-Kankara and Makera in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of Zango-Kankara disclosed that the attacks occurred on Thursday evening, adding that 18 people were killed in Zangon and four lost their lives in Makera, where several women were abducted.

The residents said the attackers had written letters to the villagers ahead of the attack, warning them that they would strike.

According to the survivor, “the bandits had attacked Zangon earlier on Sunday and they came back on Thursday around 8p.m. They wrote letters to the village that they were coming to attack, but nothing was done. Several people were killed in the attack, while many of our women were abducted.

“Our people fled the town when the bandits attacked them. Police came nine hours later. Even with the presence of security operatives in the villages as we speak, people are leaving in droves.”

When TheCable attempted to reach Gambo Isah, the Police spokesman, his telephone lines were not reachable, but text messages were sent.

Vanguard