Woman docked for recording, sharing video of man on social media

By Onozure Dania

Lagos— A 37-year-old woman, Adetoun Ogunjobi, who allegedly recorded a video of a man and shared it on social media without his consent, was yesterday brought before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Igbosere.

Ogunjobi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of libel and breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, Inspector Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in May 2018, at 11.30a.m., at Akerele, Surulere, Lagos.

He said the defendant took photographs and made a video of the complainant, one Kamal Kashamu, and portrayed him as a destitute on social media without the complainant’s consent, thereby conducting herself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 168 (d) and 259 (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate O. O. Oshin granted her N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till August 14 for mention.

Vanguard