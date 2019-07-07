Breaking News
Woman, 70, four grandchildren roasted in Ondo fire

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Residents of Biagbini community in  Ese Odo council area of Ondo State, yesterday, cried uncontrollably as a 70-yr-old woman, Moyo Jide, and four of her grandchildren were roasted in a mysterious fire outbreak.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the mysterious fire which started at about 12 am came from the kitchen of the deceased woman.

The deceased persons were in deep sleep when the fire engulfed the house and they were roasted alive.

The grandchildren, according to family members, were identified as Jennifer, 3, Gbana,7,  Big daddy, 5, and Wisdom, 9.

Two of the grandchildren, it was learnt, lived with their grandmother after their father died some years ago.

Properties according to sources were equally consumed by the inferno.

A neighbour of the deceased persons said, “Everybody in the community was awake in the middle of the night when the fire started but there was nothing we could do to rescue the victims. Everything in the house was destroyed.

“We are yet to know the cause of the fire but we suspect it could be cooking fire that was not properly put out, the kitchen that caused the inferno because we use firewood here and there is no electricity in the community.

“ The matter was immediately reported at the Arogbo Police Division while the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital.

Police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the investigation had commenced.

 

