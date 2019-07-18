Wives of Governors partner Roche on war against cancer in Nigeria

Some wives of Nigerian Governors, under the aegis of Wives of Governors Against Cancer, WOGAC, have formed strong alliance with Roche Nigeria as part of their efforts to win the war against cancer in Nigeria.

Roche, an international organisation with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, is a leader in research-focused healthcare with combined strength in pharmaceutical and diagnostics, and is also the world’s largest biotech company with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, virology, inflammation, metabolism and CNS.

Roche’s personalised healthcare strategy aims at providing medicines and diagnostic tools that enable tangible improvements in the quality of life and survival of patients.

WOGAC’s partnership arrangement with Roche which took place during a round table meeting held at Belanova Apartments and Suites, Maitama, Abuja, with the theme: Together For Her, promises to yield results that will change the narrative on cancer control and care in Nigeria.

Ondo First Lady, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, and first ladies of Niger, Cross River and Enugu states, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, founder Raise Foundation, Dr Linda Ayade, founder, Mediatrix Development Foundation, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, founder, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation,U-TOLF, respectively were present at the meeting.

Others who were represented at the meeting include wives of former governors of Kwara and Oyo states, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, founder, LEAH Foundation, and Mrs Florence Ajimobi, founder, ABC Foundation, respectively.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mrs Akeredolu, who is also a breast cancer survivor, stated that early detection, which is driven by awareness, increases the chances of the patient to survive and reduces the cost of treatment, but noted that some patients cannot even afford the little amount at that stage and therefore called on Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers by supporting cancer-based NGOs in raising funds.

The event also featured lectures on BCPJ Study delivered by Dr Razaq Oyesegun, an Oncologist from National Hospital and Catastrophic Health Fund; the role of WOGAC, by Dr Olumide Okunola of World Bank.

