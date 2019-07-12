Wives of Abia lawmakers pledge support to state’s development

Wife of the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Dr. Mrs. Onyinyechi Orji, led wives of Honourable Members of the Assembly on a solidarity visit to the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji MNSE, and members of the Assembly, on Wednesday, July 10, as part of their activities to show support and seek ways of contributing their own quota to the development of the State.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Mrs Orji said, as wives of Honorable Members of the 7th Assembly in the State, they were very happy with the strides already being achieved by the Assembly within just a month of assuming office.

“We are very proud of how you have started, the uncommon courage you have displayed, the commitment you have shown and the determination you have exhibited to support and ensure the greater success of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and the government through the exercise of your oversight functions. Even the common man on the streets agrees that this 7th Assembly is the dawn of a new legislative era”.

She said that as mothers, they would continue to lead the advocacy for peaceful homes and proper upbringing of children as ways of curbing the social ills afflicting society.

“We are aware that with peaceful homes and responsible citizens raised from such homes, governance becomes easier. We assure you that we will continue to mobilise the women particularly in this regard”, she assured.

She informed the Speaker and Honorable Members of the House that they were always ready to be involved in the development of the State in any way and at any time they are called upon to do so soliciting for support for the people-oriented projects they are embarking upon.

Responding, the Speaker, on behalf of other Members of the House, thanked their wives for visiting them. This will surely spur you to even support your husband the more. I must thank you all for being role models of motherhood, for your advocacy for peaceful homes, the raising of responsible citizens, and for your support to the Governor and government of Abia State. Dr Okezie Ikpeazu must succeed, and it behooves on us as legislators, and on you as our wives, to help him succeed”.

Continuing, the Speaker said the current investigations of public agencies by the Assembly was not to witch hunt anyone but to help further drive to success the reforms already embarked upon by the Governor. “Sometime after the last election, the Governor announced some reforms that would take place in the civil service and beyond, we are only giving legislative backings to that announcement. Those who have performed their duties creditably well have nothing to fear”.

He further assured their wives of the Assembly’s readiness to support their people-based initiatives through necessary legislative instruments