Without positive attitude, success is called luck ― Pasuma

Ekaette Bassey

Pasuma Wonder is not only famous in his musical career, but he is also considered as one of the Nollywood talented fashionable actors who has won the hearts of his fans through the display of more zeal in the attempt to prove a point and pass educative messages in most Yoruba movies.

Ogan nla, as he is called by his numerous fans, revealed that his successful life is as a result of his positive attitude towards his goals in life. When you think of Fuji then you think of Pasuma Wonder as the king of Fuji.

Pasuma took to his Instagram page, officialpasuma, with over 483k followers to encourage his fans on having a positive attitude.

According to him, without a positive attitude, success is called luck, but with a positive attitude, success is called an achievement. This ideology got 22,314 likes on his Instagram page.

Pasuma is a philanthropist and a friend of all, his positive attitude is an inspiration to a lot of people. He made it clear that success cannot be achieved without being focused and having a positive mindset.

Vanguard