Uyo — Akwa Ibom State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the kidnap of one Mrs Adanma Kennedy, wife of a contract staff with Mobil Producing Nigeria on July 7.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, told newsmen in Eket that Mrs. Kennedy was kidnapped about 8:15p.m. on July 7 by gunmen, when she was returning to their residence on Liverpool Road, Eket, with her three children.

He said: “The Police are aware of the kidnap of Kennedy and the command will leave no stone unturned to ensure she is rescued.”

It was gathered that the victim was kidnapped by gunmen numbering six using her (victim’s) Venza SUV, which was later recovered by the Police along Idua Road, in same Eket council.

A source close to the family, who did not want his name mentioned, said: “I learned that about six men used motorcycles to trail her to her residence at Liverpool Road and kidnapped her in front of the house.

“The three children were not touched. They only took the woman away in her Venza SUV. But I learned that the Police have recovered the car. The husband, Mr. Effiong Kennedy, recently got the contract job at ExxonMobil.”

…Adamawa Perm Sec abducted

Also yesterday, Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the abduction of the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Piridimso.

The victim was reportedly whisked away at gunpoint from his clerk’s quarters residence in the early hours of yesterday.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Audu Madaki, has detailed the anti-kidnapping unit, CID detectives and IGP Rapid Response Squad to rescue the victim.

