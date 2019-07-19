Why women use charms to attract men — Lydia Forson

Actress, Lydia Forson has revealed why women buy charms to attract men. The Ghanaian actress in her tweet which came after sex-charm vendor Mama Gee was arrested, blamed it all on patriachy.

According to Lydia Forson, the stereotype of women seeing men as all they have to live for is what makes them go as much as inserting substances in their private parts.

She tweeted: “Patriarchy is why girls are inserting things, bathing with concoctions and putting “scopatumana” into men’s food to keep them, take money from them, and steal them from other women. When a society makes women feel like a man is all they have to live for, this happens.”

vanguard