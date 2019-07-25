Why NNPC suspended cash call repayment to Eni, Agip — KYARI

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, stated that its decision to suspend the repayment of cash call arrears to Eni/Agip over the last three months was deliberate and meant to settle issues surrounding the agreement.

In a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed that the funds meant to effect the repayment were available, noting that the NNPC would resume the payment by the end of this week when the issues were resolved.

He promised that the NNPC would work closely with ENI/Agip to speedily resolve all pending issues that led to the suspension of the cash-call repayment.

Kyari, who spoke during a visit of the delegation from Eni/Agip led by the Executive Vice Chairman, Sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman, ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr Brusco Guido, also foreclosed any plan to renew the expired assets of the company.

According to him, there was no immediate plan to renew the licenses as the Federal Government was interested in having the exploration and production arm of the NNPC, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, operate them.

On the Okpai Independent Power Project, Kyari further stated that the issues that led to the delay in payment had been resolved and that payment would be effected as soon as possible.

“We will work with you. You can count on us”, he assured the Agip team,

He urged the Eni team to fast-track the Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure that it was delivered before the scheduled date of October 2019.

Also speaking, Executive Vice Chairman, Sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman, Eni Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr Brusco Guido, said the company was fully aligned with the Group Managing Director’s three-point agenda of growing reserves, growing production, and cutting cost.

He also listed a number of challenges that had hampered its operation and urged the NNPC Management to help resolve them to meet its target.

