By Rotimi Agbana

Though Afro-pop music artiste, Abinye David Jumbo, a.k.a Mr. 2Kay has been missing in action for a while, he has no plans to make his fans happy anytime soon. This is because when he finally decides to, he wants to be the cynosure of all eyes.

However, in a chat with Showtime, the ‘In the morning’ singer explained why it seems he has been away from the music scene and why he would not be dropping a new project anytime soon.

“I’ve been working; I want the result of my work to make the noise for me. People have been saying I’ve not been working, but it’s not about what they say. I see what they say; asking me to drop songs, but it’s really not about dropping songs. I don’t want to make the same mistakes I made in the past. I left my former record label, Grafton Records, I’m no longer with them; I’m all by myself trying to get a focus.

I’m trying to rebrand myself, from how I dress, how I look, how I relate with people. So basically I don’t care what people say. Like I said, I’m working in silence but the result would be loud. I want to wow my fans with my success. I can assure them that I’m coming out with something mad.

However, I’m not going to release any song till Big Brother Naija is over because if I do now believe me Big Brother Naija would overshadow it. Everybody’s attention is on Big Brother Naija right now, so there is no way I’m going to release a song now”, he said. He added that now that he has parted ways with his former record label, Grafton Records, he is on a mission to rebrand himself and music.

“You have to be innovative; you can’t be doing the same thing all the time. Change is one constant thing. While I was with Grafton Records, there were a lot of mistakes I made that I don’t want to repeat because I’ve learnt from them. Starting all over doesn’t mean I’m staring afresh but starting with experience. The good thing is that my name is already out there. Take it or leave it, I’m already known. I want my songs to be played in clubs, I’ve done mid-tempo songs because that’s what is popular now, so that’s it for me.” Speaking on the robbery/physical assault saga between himself and Burna Boy, he said; “I and Burna are brothers; we’re from the same place. We’re trying to settle the whole stuff underground. The case is still in court though but we’re trying to settle it underground”, he said.