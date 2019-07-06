41-year-old mother of four, Douglas Ajemine, who was arrested recently by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in Abalama area of Rivers State, has revealed why she killed her 40-year-old husband, Inedugoba Tyger and buried his corpse in a shallow grave within the area.

The suspect, who is a staff of the Rivers State Primary Health Care, in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state told Vanguard that she contracted two men to kill her husband in January 25, 2019, because he was in the habit of beating and raping her whenever he needed to have sex. She also alleged that she killed her husband because he abandoned her and moved into a new apartment in Port Harcourt, Rivers State with another woman.

Operatives of the IRT, who were drafted into the matter in February 2019, after the victim got missing disclosed that a petition was written to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, detailing how the victim, who was a native of Buguma area of Rivers State got missing after a political event within the community and the IGP, directed his operatives at the IRT, headed by DCP Abba Kyari, to investigate and bring the suspects to book.

Police sources revealed that before his death, Tyger had a misunderstanding with his wife, Ajemine,which made him move out of his home in Abalama area of the state and relocated to Port Harcourt City, but the 2019 general elections, provided him an opportunity to reconcile with his estranged wife, Ajemine.

The sources explained that instead of accepting her late husband’s proposals for reconciliation, she made arrangements with two other persons to attack and kill her husband in their Abalama residence where she lured him to. It was gathered that the victim was sleeping when his assailants came into his house and killed him. They then took his corpse to the back of the house where they dug a shallow grave and buried his remains there.

The police sources added that, after killing her husband, Ajemine took his car to a nearby market and parked it where it could be recovered by the police. She also took his mobile phones and sent text massages to his brothers informing them that he was travelling out of the state on a business trip. The brothers, having waited for several days without hearing from him with his mobile phones switched off each time they called him, then alerted the operatives of the IRT, who initially thought that the victim was kidnapped. Their investigation after six months however showed that the victim was killed by his wife.

The sources added that when Ajemine was arrested, she confessed to killing her husband and led the police to arrest the men who assisted her in killing her husband. She took the policemen to the spot where the corpse of her husband was buried before it was exhumed.

Her confession

When she was interviewed, Ajemine said; “I met my husband, Inedugoba Charles Tyger, in December 2014, and we got married the following year. My husband had two children before I married him and he pleaded that he needed me to help him take care of his children as his two children were out of school because there was no woman to look after them while he was equally not residing in Port Harcourt. I accepted, moved into his house and started taking care of his children. But I usually spent two weeks with his children after which I would move to my own house to be with my own children.

The same year, he proposed that we should live together and I moved into his house with my second son. My husband worked with Elf oil and Gas but at a point he couldn’t pay his house rent and by January 2016, he was sacked from his job. We then relocated to our village in Buguma with his children and we were all staying in my house. By April 2016, my husband came to pay my bride price.

But since he had no job he became so aggressive and abusive and resorted to beating me. He later rented an apartment in Port Harcourt but at a point, he stopped me from coming to see him in Port Harcourt and when I took his daughter to see him in Port Harcourt, we discovered that another woman was already living with him. I also rented an apartment in Port Harcourt but when he discovered where I was staying, he would come to molest me.

By this time, I had met one Kingsley who promised to come my aid whenever my husband came to beat me up. On the day my husband showed up again, he tore my clothes when I refused him sex, I then ran out and called Kingsley on phone who came with one of his friends. When they started beating him, I couldn’t bear it, so I went outside and by the time I came back to the house and asked them where my husband was, Kingsley told me that my husband had died. He then warned me that if I told anyone that they killed my husband, they would kill me and my children.

They later took his corpse and buried him somewhere close to our house. I then took his car to an abandoned market in Egbelu, parked it there with the car key and sent text messages with my husband’s phones to his family members that he had travelled out of Rivers state on a business trip. I also sold the phone for N15,000. Kinsley who killed my husband then started calling me to ask for money and I gave him a total sum of N150,000. He also started having sex with me.

How we killed the husband—Kingsley

On his part, Kingsley Nnaa who narrated how he killed the victim Nna, said; “In December 2018, I was with one of my friends, Sunny when a woman known as Jemina met me at Egbelu Odara Junction in Ogbogoro Town and told me that her husband was maltreating her. The woman told me that the husband used to beat her everyday and I assured her that she should call me any time she needed me to come and beat up her husband. On January 26, 2019, she called us that the man was sleeping.

When we got there we met the woman and her husband naked and it was like they had just finished making love. The room was dark and when the woman flashed a torchlight for us, we found the man on a bed. Sunny wrapped the man’s face with a wrapper and I started beating the husband. But when the man woke up he started struggling and when he removed what was tied on his face and saw Sunny, he recognized him and they started speaking their Kalabari language. Sunny then said we should kill the man since he had seen his face. I then held the man while Sunny strangled him to death. When we called the wife who was outside and told her that the man was dead, she told us that she didn’t ask us to kill her husband. She later brought a shovel for us and showed us the place where we should bury the man. The following day which was Sunday, the woman called us again and gave us N30,000. In the evening of that day she called me and said she wanted me to make love to her and when I met her in a hotel we made love for two hours. One week later, we met again in that same hotel in Egelu Town in Ogbogoru community and made love again. We also made love for the third time, but I stopped responding to her calls because she wanted to turn me to her new husband. Since the day I killed that man I have not had peace with myself. I have gone to church to pray for forgiveness and now that I have been arrested, I believe God has forgiven me.”