US singer, Beyonce has revealed why she featured Wizkid and other African artistes in her new album.

The Lion King soundtrack, produced by Beyonce and packed with Afrobeat artistes including Yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Wizkid. The singer, who lends her voice to the character, Nala in the movie, has even called the soundtrack “a love letter to Africa.”

According to Beyonce, she wanted a collection of songs from different genres that express what she’s trying to pass across. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she says in an interview.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me”, Beyonce stated.

Vanguard