Breaking News
Translate

Why I featured Wizkid,Yemi Alade, others in The Lion King album — Beyonce

On 9:36 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

US singer, Beyonce has revealed why she featured Wizkid and other African artistes in her new album.

Singer Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ and Best Music Video for ‘Formation,’ poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. /Getty Images/AFP

The Lion King soundtrack, produced by Beyonce and packed with Afrobeat artistes including Yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Wizkid. The singer, who lends her voice to the character, Nala in the movie, has even called the soundtrack “a love letter to Africa.”

Also read: How Kizz Daniel goofed on Vanguard story

According to Beyonce, she wanted a collection of songs from different genres that express what she’s trying to pass across. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she says in an interview.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me”, Beyonce stated.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.