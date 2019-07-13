Why I dumped father of my child for acting — Yetunde Aderibigbe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful and sexy Yoruba actress, Yetunde Aderibigbe, known as Creamish, has revealed the greatest sacrifice she made to pursue her dream of being an actress. In a chat with Potpourri, the fair-skinned mother, says marriage is the greatest sacrifice she ever made.

“It was a tough one for me but the sacrifice I made to be here today is marriage. At a point in my career, I had to choose my career over being married. The man I had my child with wanted a regular woman but I’m not a regular woman. My dreams are so big, I want to make my own money and not to have to depend on any man. I want to make a name for myself, I want to have my own voice and glory be to God, I’m where I’m today,” she said.

She might have sounded so crude and a bit over ambitious but Yetunde is a woman who knows what she wants out of life and isn’t afraid to go after it with all the gusto she can muster. She pointed out that she isn’t totally against marriage but would only give it a shot if it won’t be in the way of her dreams and aspirations to be who she wants to be.

“I won’t say I prefer being a single mother to being married but being single allows me to follow my passion and live my dream. Being an actor and a film-maker is a very demanding job and not all men can deal with it and I will not want to force that on any man; it is my dream and passion not his,” she added.

Yetunde Aderibigbe’s journey into the make-believe world began in 2009 under a platform owned by Omogoriola Hassan (Neehas Production) where she was tutored for two years. She then took a break to have her child and returned later to continue her training only this time under Dele Ogundipe.

Over the years she has distinguished herself as a star of the future, featuring in many blockbuster movies. Some of those are First Blood by Kunle Afod; Sister Sister by Yemi Terry; My Experience and I; Ile Oge amongst others. On her own, she has produced three movies, namely: Ohuntimofe, Omo Jabezzi, Borderline and her newest project, ‘My Love Story’