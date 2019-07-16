Why I did not sing Fuji music like my dad — Late Ayinde Barrister’s son, Barry Jhay

By Rotimi Agbana

When it was discovered that the late Fuji maestro, Ayinde Barrister’s son, Oluwakayode Balogun Junior, a.k.a Barry Jhay had chosen music as a career, it was expected that he would also make fuji music like his father, but this was not the case, as he opted to go into Afro-pop music.

Speaking with E-Daily on why he chose to delve into Afro-pop music instead of Fuji like his late father, he said; “I am not my dad, I am myself, we are two different people. He is my father but that doesn’t say I should be like him. Even in twins, one is usually madder than the other. So I and my dad cannot be the same.

My dad was good to the core but he was cheated. I’m not like him, it’s not like I’m bad but I’m just crazy. I’m an African man that you can’t mess with. I’m not my dad, I am me and I just want to do things the way I know how to do it. I don’t care what anybody says or thinks about me. I just want to do what makes me happy and not for everybody. I’m for some certain set of people. I am not regular, I’m so different”, he noted.

Speaking further, he explained why he hid his identity when he debuted on the Nigerian music industry.

“I never told anyone who my dad was when I started. No one knew me and never knew what I looked like. It was until I started showing myself that people knew there was something special in me. Nobody knew I was the son of my father but the truth later came out because you can’t hide the truth. When my dad started he started on his own.

He was a big musician in Ibadan those days but he didn’t start with anyone’s name, so I wanted to start from the scratch. Some people like to take advantage of who they are in their various jobs but the truth is it doesn’t matter. Most people know my dad now but if anybody wants to doubt it they can doubt it; it’s their problem; at least you have eyes. When you look at me you will see him in me or when you listen to my music you’ll find out that it’s the new definition of him. If you don’t believe I don’t care. I don’t even like people knowing he was my father, I’m not for that shit. I have chosen my path and I will make it work out”, he said.