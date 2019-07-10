Which are the best VPNs to use in Nigeria?

Internet safety is a bigger concern now than it ever has been in the past. As an increasing proportion of society enters the online world, there is a similar growth in those who would seek to take advantage. One of the best ways to combat this threat is through the use of Virtual Private Networks, also known as VPNs.

Just like any service, there are some VPNs that are better suited to certain nations than others. With that in mind, we will go over some of the best options to use in Nigeria. Before that, however, users need to be fully aware of what VPNs do, and just what they can bring to online security.

What is a VPN?

In the simplest possible terms, a VPN acts as a relay between a user’s internet connection and another location. A connection from Abuja, for example, might first travel through London or New York. Because of this transfer, it is far more difficult for hackers to reach a person’s actual device.

When somebody hacks your computer through the internet, they often make a direct connection with you. With a VPN active, this traffic is first relayed through a VPN server. As these servers typically offer heavy encryption and protection, this makes hacking attempts significantly less likely to succeed.

The other major advantage of this equation is that censorship and geo-locked entertainment can be opened up. By overcoming regional restrictions, internet users no longer have to deal with content restrictions. These can be as simple as YouTube videos, or as meaningful as important Nigerian websites that the government has looked to disallow.

Which are the Best Choices?

VPNs today operate within a large market, so there are a wealth of options to choose from. Arguably, there is no overall best in terms of the services offered. Rather, the most desirable is the service that fulfils a user’s specific needs.

For a Low Cost

At only ₦700 per month, Surfshark is one of the best for browsers on a budget. Price doesn’t mean the provider has skipped out on quality, either, as they still offer more than 800 servers in 50 locations. Surfshark can also connect to a wider range of devices than most, including Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, smart TVs and Linux.

For Unlimited Bandwidth

Users who have the need for considerable data transfers should look no further than PrivateVPN. With no monthly transfer caps, this is great for those who place a premium on high-quality streaming services or considerable data backups. All of this and more for only ₦1,375 a month.

For High Speed

Although all VPNs have long-since addressed the early issues the technologies had with speed, few can keep up like ExpressVPN. Offering connections which can even cover fibre speeds, this VPN is celebrated as one of the best in the world in terms of responsiveness and download/upload speed. This is one of the more premium services available, coming in at ₦2,400 a month.

These are only a few choices, but they stand among the best in the digital pack. As a solution to a growing problem, VPNs should not be overlooked for what they bring. At only a few dollars a month, there has never been a better time to check out if these might be the right fit for your personal free speech or business security needs.