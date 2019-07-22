What is windows server monitoring and what to expect from it   

Windows servers are considered to be the backbones of most business software operations. The designing of these servers is done in a way that allows users to efficiently manage heavy workloads.

As a result, monitoring of Windows server is critical to maintaining operational efficiency, and preventing service loss because of performance related factors. Windows server monitoring tools provide us an excellent opportunity to enhance the availability and performance of Windows by prompt error detection and troubleshooting.

There are a number of functional aspects of using a Windows server monitoring tool. A clear idea of these aspects will help you understand the benefits of windows server monitoring.

Monitoring of Core Components:

One of the most critical aspects of monitoring Windows is to ensure proper monitoring of the core resource components as to several key metrics, such as utilization of CPU, memory, and disk. This not only provides insights on the impact of growth and usage trends on overall performance, but also helps analyze resource consumption. Once a detailed view of the Windows server is available, it becomes much easier to forecast, and plan changesto core components from time to time.

Forecasting and Planning:

As discussed in the previous point, after acquiring all details, a Windows monitoring tool enables us to plan and forecast the probable time of a server reaching critical thresholds,then giving warnings with regards to the breach of various metrics. By analyzing historical data related to idle time, peak time, and average capacity trends over a period of time, it helps us identify the probable time for the resources to be exhausted.

Hardware and Software Status Updates:

In order to ensure the availability of Windows apps and their good performance, it is crucial to have adequate insights into software as well as hardware. It is possible to gain valuable insights into the Windows servers’ overall health by monitoring the components, such as processors, hard drives, VMs, etc. One must pay close attention and care to software and hardware status updates, because this keeps the users well prepared to initiate necessary actions during system failures.

Customizable Alerts:

During tough situations, the issue resolution time can be minimized with the help of real-time monitoring, quick troubleshooting, and sending alerts. If the monitoring tool is customizable, the end users will receive notifications in case of any major issue, and before the server performance is affected by any Windows upgrade. This means that the overall system settings can be adjusted by the users on the go. Moreover, with notifications before any disruption, it becomes easier to ensure optimal and uninterrupted business activities without any unexpected outages.

Integration with 3rd Party Applications:

It is also important that your Windows monitoring tool is capable of overseeing 3rd party tools, in addition to Microsoft apps. Your potential to expand by utilizing new technologies depends heavily on how you view your overall IT environment. The growth and significance of your IT infrastructure will increase with your flexibility to integrate.

Asset Inventory Management:

Another key aspect of Windows monitoring is Windows IT Asset management by auto-discovery of software and hardware information, such as drivers, hard disks, memory, firmware, logical volumes, processors, virtual machines, network interfaces, installed software’s, and etc. A high-quality monitoring tool helps us monitor the availability and health of server hardware components, such as power supply, CPU, battery, temperature, fan speed, etc.

Most Important Benefits of Using a Windows Server Monitoring Tool:

Increased availability of the server, services, and applications.

Fast detection of protocol failures and network outages.

Fast detection of failed processes, services, and batch jobs

Prompt identification of hardware failure that may lead to a system downtime.

Prevention of rogue processes that may lead to the excessive consumption of server resources.

