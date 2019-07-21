What did the forefathers of Nigeria sow? Pastor Akinola asks

Says he can’t preach peace, prosperity when people are dying, suffering

Pastor Joshua Akinola of the Gospel Faith Mission Internation, GOFAMINT, Oluyole District, Ibadan, has queried the forefathers of Nigeria, asking what exactly they sowed into the future of Nigeria.

While comparing Nigeria to Dubai, Pastor Akinola noted that the wise men that visited Jesus Christ at birth were from the East and the gift they gave to Jesus triggered the blessings they now enjoy today in that country.

“…But what did the forefathers of Nigeria sow? Blood of innocent people?

Speaking on the topic ‘The Government shall be upon His shoulder,’ at the 12th anniversary of the church, Pastor Akinola warned that unless the people are more committed to the doctrine of Jesus, there will be more danger.

“I cannot preach peace to you when there’s no peace. I will not preach prosperity when the people are hungry. You cannot continue to break the law of God with impunity and expect abundant grace. Preachers across Nigeria are also culpable in the problem of the country by not being blunt on what the word of God says.

“Don’t be comfortable with sin, don’t be comfortable with wrongdoing so that you’ll be able to enjoy the promises of God,” Pastor Akinola said.

The GOFAMINT pastor also said that while the nation is clamouring for restructuring, Nigerians need to focus more on restructuring of their own ways and doing.

“Nigerian government is talking restructuring, but the citizens also need to be restructured in their own mind and change their ways too.”

