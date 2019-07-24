By Nwafor Sunday

Buhari’s ministerial appointment: Kudos, knocks from Nigerians

With President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of 43 ministerial nominees, Nigerians have taken to their various social media platforms to air their views on the appointment and characters of those that made the list.

The first was one Mr. Ayodele Okunfolami, who described himself as a Socio-political economist, sports analyst and change agent, wrote via his tweeter handle @ayookunfolami, saying “We are still waiting for Buhari to release his Ministerial List, what we got Tuesday was campaign team.”

Similar to Ayodele, Mr. Calabar olodo, who @InahRichard averred “Please who has the original ministerial list the one with Usani Usani and Owan Enoh on it, not all this fake one, I want to check something.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has remained mute over the list, but the platform which he contested the presidential election, PDP, has described the ministerial list as uninspiring and waste of time, saying that Buhari picked incompetent individuals as his cabinet members.

Moving with the above precedent, Ex-aide to President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, yesterday frowned at the list, noting that women were under-represented unlike the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

His words, “Women make up 49 per cent of Nigeria’s population, yet General @MBuhari’s cabinet comprises only eight per cent women. Former President @GEJonathan gave women 35 per cent of his own cabinet. The worst part is that youths account for 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population and zero per centof Buhari’s cabinet.”

Reno equally said, “Do you know that one of General Buhari’s ministerial nominees, Timipre Sylva, was prosecuted by another of General Buhari’s ministerial nominees, Festus Keyamo when Sylva was facing a ₦19 billion fraud case? Both of them will now fight corruption with Buhari!

“REPENTANT CORRUPT people, like Timipre Sylva, who had a ₦19 billion EFCC case, are given ministerial posts, meanwhile REPENTANT BOKO HARAM members are encouraged to contest for the Presidency. Welcome to the new Nigeria of General Buhari.”

Affixing their opinion to Reno’s postulations, Women in Politics (WIP) has expressed worry over the low representation of women in the ministerial list, noting the number was low and very poor.

Meanwhile, Millions of Nigerians have applauded President Buhari for his choice of ministers. Persons like, former Governor of Delta state, Emmanuel E Uduaghan has lauded Buhari, saying that “For us in Delta, Festus Keyamo‘s appointment didn’t come as a surprise to us. Keyamo has distinguished himself & has shown capacity in his previous post as spokesperson of our Presidential Campaign Council. Congrats to him and other nominees who made the cut APC.”

Same with the founding leader of APC Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, who congratulated Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN for his appointment, and noted that his appointment would boost the unity in Delta APC.

Other persons equally lauded Buhari for his choice and time of appointment, noting that he (Buhari) did not wait to appoint his cabinet members unlike he did in his first tenure.

Vanguard