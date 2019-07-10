We’re open for more collaboration between Nigeria and Bangladesh ― High Comm

Says Vanguard is one of the best, most reliable

By Soni Daniel and Joseph Erunke

THE government of Bangladesh says it is open to more areas of cooperation and investment with Nigeria in order to further cement the relations between the two Commonwealth nations.

To this end, the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shameen Ahsan, has sought the assistance of Vanguard Newspapers to educate the government and people of the two countries on the huge potentials available for harnessing under its bilateral cooperation with Nigeria.

The High Commissioner made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Abuja Regional Office of the newspaper on Tuesday.

Mr. Ahsan said necessary collaboration between the Bangladesh High Commission and the Nigerian media as a whole was needed for better understanding of the two countries by their people, adding that such development would also enhance economic growth of the two nations.

He said he was at Vanguard to explore some areas of cooperation, adding, “Apart from bilateral cooperation, that is cooperation at the official level, it is equally important to work for closer relations with the people of the two countries because it is important that we work closely to breach the gap for better understanding between the people and government of the two nations”

Shameen said: “The main purpose of my visit to this place is to share with you that, which I believe you would endorse my idea, to explore possibilities which are very possible, a collaboration between the High Commission of Bangladesh and your esteemed newspaper house, the highly respected Vanguard.

“As I said in the beginning, this is to supplement our efforts being made at the government’s level so that in the end, it would help create a better understanding between the two countries.”

Ahsan said he had not only been media-friendly but was also passionate about the media because of his positions in his country adding, “The media can play an important role in the bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Nigeria. Bangladesh and Nigeria are two friendly countries bound by common factors in many respects.

“We have the same colonial past and so we are connected in so many ways. There are potentials in bilateral relations especially in the areas of trade and commerce.

“We can share our best practices for mutual benefits. Our pharmaceutical industry is booming and it is world class and it is very cheap in terms of cost,” he explained.

He said his country was thriving well in many aspects due to the strong leadership of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, who has been recognised as a role model to many.

“It’s a country of over 164 million people and the second largest producer of the garment after China

“We have a very impressive economic growth and we witnessed a 7.86 percent of economic growth last year and I believe it would be more than eight percent this year. So, it’s amazing to us as a country to be a role model in many areas in the world,” he explained.

“We attained gender parity at the elementary level years back but recently in the high school level, male enrolment has been outnumbered by females. That says how much women are coming out.

“The point I am trying to make is that women are contributing in a big way in the overall development process and that has been possible because of the prudent, balanced leadership of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, who is a visionary leader.

Receiving the Bangladesh delegation on behalf of Vanguard management, the Regional Editor, Mr Soni Daniel, thanked the delegation for the visit, promising that the organisation would partner the Bangladesh High Commission through accurate, balanced and effective reportage of its activities in the country.

“We are open to working with you to ensure that what you are doing in Bangladesh is known to the people of Nigeria and more business opportunities can be created for both nations because of that collaboration,” he assured.

Mr Daniel said: “Vanguard is one of the most reliable and independent media in Nigeria and Africa. The newspaper exists to help the people to have a better life as can be seen from its motto.

“We want to assure you that we will do our best to create a better understanding between Nigeria and Bangladesh based on your visit today,” Mr. Daniel assured the High Commissioner, who was accompanied by the Head of Chancery, Mr. Mohammed Shah Ekramul Hoque to Vanguard Office.