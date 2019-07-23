We’re heartbroken over Shiite/Police clash – PDP

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed sadness over the death of 23 year-old Mr. Precious Owolabi, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, attached to the Channels TV, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, who lost their lives following the clash between Police and Members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, IMN.

In a statement disclosed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, PDP advised Nigerians to raise a voice of lamentation on the state of the nation under what they called “the misrule of the APC”.

Read the full statement bellow:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) laments the continuous killing of Nigerians in avoidable bloody clashes in various parts of the country, particularly the preventable skirmishes between the police and protesters in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Monday.

The PDP is heartbroken that the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has gradually turned various parts of our country, including the nation’s capital, into arenas of violence and bloodletting.

Our party is particularly saddened by the death of an innocent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, attached to the Channels TV, 23 years old Mr. Precious Owolabi, who was shot during the Monday bloody clash between the police and protesters in Abuja.

Indeed, our hearts reach out to his family at this moment of grief.

The killing of Mr. Owolabi, as well as the avoidable deaths of other compatriots, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is indeed another sad commentary on the irreplaceable losses and anguish families in Nigeria have continued to bear under the APC.

The PDP holds that President Buhari has not demonstrated enough capacity and commitment to effectively manage our national affairs and put measures in place to ensure a stable, united, equitable and secured Nigeria.

Also, the APC has shown that it is completely unpatriotic and only out to destabilize our nation for its selfish reasons.

The PDP therefore calls on Nigerians of good faith to explore necessary avenues available in a democracy and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to raise a voice of lamentation on the state of our nation under the misrule of the APC.

Certainly, no nation can thrive under an atmosphere of persistent violence, bloodletting and siege mentality on the citizenry.

The PDP notes that had President Buhari indeed, given the littlest consideration to the continuous wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerian leaders, including former presidents, as well as international bodies, the security challenges confronting our nation would have been reduced to the barest minimum.

The PDP, therefore, charges President Buhari to listen to the voice of reason, arise and take immediate steps that would put to an end the violence ravaging our country.

In the same vein, APC must end all its manifest anti-people tendencies, noxious body language and all acts that promote impunity and lawlessness in our land.

The PDP therefore calls on the National Assembly, as true representatives of the people, to immediately rise to the occasion by taking urgent legislatives steps to unravel how the Monday protest led to the death of yet to be ascertained number of Nigerians.

Vanguard