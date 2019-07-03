We’re embarrassed by Sen. Abbo’s assault on female attendant – Ex-Presidential aspirant, Ikubese

A former Presidential Aspirant and Convener, YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has reacted to the viral video showing Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo allegedly attacking a sales girl in Abuja.

Dr. Ikubese, in a statement on Wednesday, said the action of the senator is an embarrassment to the younger generation whom the senator could be rightly described as representing, since he is the youngest among the current lawmakers making up the senate.

The Convener, YesWeFit Revolutionary movement urged the embattled senator to “tender an unreserved and compensatory apology to the lady in particular and Nigerians in general.”

Dr. Ikubese who called on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter, however, urged Nigerians not to hastily conclude that young Nigerians are not capable of good leadership.

The statement reads thus:

“Our attention was drawn to the video which was posted online by Premium Times yesterday, wherein Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo was seen assaulting a female attendant in a shop.

The incident was said to have occurred in March this year at an intimacy gadget shop in Abuja, where the Senator was said to have been “insulted” by the female attendant.

As a frontline Movement that has been canvassing for a generational shift in leadership, we feel greatly embarrassed at the action of Senator Abbo, who today is the Youngest Senator in Nigeria.

His response to this accusation, when interviewed by Punch Newspaper, that he was putting up a team to address the matter, is untenable.

We hereby call on the Inspector General of Police to invite Senator Abbo for questioning. The police officer who accompanied him to the shop and watched him assault the lady should also be reprimanded.

We call also on the leadership of the Senate to urgently summon him and issue a statement thereafter, as to protecting the integrity of the Red Chamber.

We demand that Senator Abbo should tender an unreserved and compensatory apology to the lady in particular and Nigerians in general.

Should he fail to do this, his Adamawa North Senatorial District constituency should immediately begin the process of recalling him from the Senate, while we shall fully mobilise the human rights community for civil action and legal redress.

We appeal to Nigerians not to hastily conclude that Young Nigerians are not worthy of leadership, as we are optimistic that Senator Abbo will toe the path of honour.

We also appeal to all Young Persons who currently occupy political offices, by election or appointment, to conduct themselves honourably as ambassadors of the New Order, lest we lose the confidence of the populace in future.

A New Nigeria is possible

Together we can

#YesWeFit “