We’ll unravel circumstances surrounding death of Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu —S/Africa

By Victoria Ojeme

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—The South African Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe, has stated the commitment of his home government to unravel the circumstances that surrounded death of Nigerian Insurance chief, Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, who was killed in an hotel in South Africa.
Late Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwwu, strangled in a hotel room in South Africa

Moroe revealed that investigation had been opened, while video footage had been obtained from the hotel to aide investigations into the case.

Moroe spoke, yesterday, during a meeting with Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and the brother of the late Insurance chief, Dr. Chiedu Ndubuisi, at the South African High Commission, Abuja.

Moroe, who regretted the unfortunate incident, assured his visitors that all efforts were on to ensure that a closure was reached on the case.

He also assured that Nigeria would be getting updates on the case as investigation goes on, adding that already, a lot has been done by his government and the police since the incident was reported.

He, therefore, noted that it was in the best interest of both countries to keep the Nigeria/South Africa relationship intact.

He said: “A lot has been done by the South Afrucan High Commission, its consulate in Lagos, our government together with the law enforcement agencies in South Africa.”

