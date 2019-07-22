We’ll maintain our status as best pilgrims welfare board – Ohaa

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa

Abuja —Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Abuja, Chinyeaka Ohaa, has said that the FCTA Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will continue to prioritise the welfare of intending pilgrims of the FCTA to the holy land.

Ohaa, who said the commitment of the board to its pilgrims’ welfare earned it the recogniton from 2017 as best state pilgrims welfare board, re-echoed the FCTA’s readiness to sustain that tempo.

He spoke when he visited intending pilgrims at the FCT permanent Hajj Camp, Bassan Jiwa, Abuja.

He said “this commitment to excellence had earned the FCTA the recognition as the best state pilgrims’ welfare board for two consecutive years – 2017 and 2018.

“We will continue to ensure that intending pilgrims get the best possible treatment in the holy land.”

On his part, Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Malam Muhammad Bashir, said 2,220 pilgrims from the FCT will perform this year’s hajj.

He noted that new innovations like orientation programmes for intending pilgrims and improved medical screening were introduced to ensure a hitch-free hajj operation for the FCT board.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that 2,181 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s hajj.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement.

He said the fourth flight with 545 intending pilgrims from Soba, Zaria and Kaura local government areas of the state which left Kaduna International Airport earlier had arrived Saudi Arabia.

Giving the statistics of the gender of those already airlifted, Abdullahi said 1,301 males and 880 females had been transported aboard Medview Airline to the holy land.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the first batch of Kaduna pilgrims that arrived Madinah last week has moved to Makkah.

The state’s Muslim Pilgrims board official, Dauda Abdullahi confirmed this to newsmen via telephone.

Vanguard