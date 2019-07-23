We’ll invest more in technology to drive development – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja said channeling more investments in Nigeria’s technological sector, and opening up space for creativity and innovation with digital skills will play a significant role in providing jobs for youths and growing the economy.

President Buhari, who received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Luis Filipe Ribeiro Da Silva Barros, at the State House, said the wave of technological growth across the globe had provided more opportunities for development for countries, especially for the economies willing to retool and build capacities in areas of need.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President said “Technology has come to stay and, as a country, we are exploring opportunities for advancement, especially in providing jobs for our teeming youths.

“Many hands in the country are willing and waiting to be meaningfully engaged.”

Buhari also urged the ambassador to focus on building stronger economic ties with Nigeria that will be mutually rewarding.

In his remarks, the Portuguese ambassador said he had already discovered start-up companies in many parts of the country, assuring of partnerships that will enhance the capacity of the small businesses especially in areas of agriculture, academics, vocational skills and security.

The Ambassador congratulated the President for winning a second term in office, promising to push bilateral relations with Nigeria to “new levels’’.

Receiving Letters of Credence of the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Nigeria, Esmond St Clair Reid, President Buhari said that he was pleased with the growing community of Nigerians in the country, and the harmonious ways they have been conducting themselves, and exploring opportunities in businesses.

He assured the High Commissioner of Nigeria’s support in improving bilateral relations.

The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria told the President that the growing community in Jamaica had been very active in academics, like the Maritime University, adding “we look forward to broad cooperation because there’s a lot we can do together in areas of tourism, craft and skills transfer under your leadership.’’

President Buhari, who received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Indonesia, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, said trade relations between both countries should be improved, appreciating the country for always standing by Nigeria in international affairs like the recent election of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, as President of 74th General Assembly.

In his remark, the Ambassador of Indonesia said his country will be willing to have stronger relations with Nigeria on security, trade and crude oil importation.

“Nigeria’s oil is top quality, with less sulphur content, so we are deeply in need of supply,’’ he said.

Vanguard