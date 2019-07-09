By Gabriel Olawale

Founder of Eko Innovation Centre, Mr. Victor Afolabi has expressed his Centre’s readiness to support any ideas or concepts that have the capacity to impact at least 10 million people.

Afolabi who disclosed this in Lagos during ‘An Evening of Conversation on Moral Leadership’ said that they are committed to incubating, accelerate, mentorship, funding innovation and technologic start up.

“For you to be admitted into the Centre, your idea and concept must have ability to touch 10 million people and also have commercial viability, strong social impact among other things.

He explained that the idea behind the Centre was to use innovation and technology in solving the major issues inLagos State economy and Nigeria as a whole, “We intend to bridge many gaps in our society around mentoring and funding.

“We also have business clinic, faculties where people can spend minimum of 18 months to 3 years to acquire addition knowledge such as tax management, procurement, finance, administration. The idea is that any companies that come into incubation, their chance of survival is very strong because of strong handholding mentorship we are going to be providing.

On his part, the Lagos State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu said his administration would build innovation and technology centres across the state to address the problem of youth unemployment.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said that his administration recognised the place of technology as the key driver to fast-growing economies.

“Technology is the way to go. It is the way of the future and our administration is committed to leveraging on technology in delivering the megacity dream. As a government, we will build innovation and technology centres where we can bring in private capital and investors, get ideas from young people on technology and be able to start creating employment for our youths.

“We also believe that to achieve the THEME concept that has to do with the environment, education, transportation and health, innovations and technology is key.People from those centres would come and give us innovative ideas to solve our transport problem; ideas with which they think locally,” he said.

Corroborating him, Chief Executive Officer of Acume, Jacqueline Novogratz pointed out the need for a mindset shift on the path of investors from sole financial focus to giving opportunities to entrepreneurs.

“We have seen yearning of young entrepreneurs around the world who want entrepreneurial tools and they want the skill building on what moral leadership is all about which inform this gathering.”