…Issues 21-day ultimatum to Police to fish out killers of Fasoranti’s daughter

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the gruesome murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) New Era, has said it would drive out all criminally-minded Fulani herdsmen among the Yoruba and other tribes perpetrating crimes in Yorubaland.

The group in a statement issued in Ibadan yesterday and made available to journalists by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeshina Akinpelu, also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the country to fish out the perpetrators of that dastard act, adding that failure to find the killers after the ultimatum, its members would embark on an operation to drive out all criminally-minded Fulani herdsmen, their accomplices among Yoruba and other tribes who are perpetrating crimes in all Yoruba speaking states.

It would be recalled that Mrs Olakunrin was killed last Friday on Ore-Sagamu road while coming from a visit to her father in Akure.

“Time has come for us to act now. We will no longer fold our hands and allow herdsmen to continue to kill us like cows. We cannot continue to use the blood of our people to keep Nigeria’s unity We are giving the Police and other security agencies 21-day ultimatum

to fish out the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin.”

“Failure to fish out the killers, we will have no option than to take the destiny of our people in our hands and drive out all criminally-minded Fulani herdsmen, their accomplices among the Yoruba and other tribes perpetrating crimes in Yoruba land,” Akinpelu said.

The group while accusing Fulani oligarchy of trying to re-capture Yorubaland after failing in previous attempts in the past, stated that it would resist any attempt to cajole and silence Yoruba leaders for voicing their opinion on insecurity in the country

“We are aware that this is part of the grand conspiracy of the Fulani oligarchy to re-capture Yoruba land after failing in previous attempts in the past. These Fulanis herdsmen were responsible for the fall of first and second Oyo Empires through cunning methods. Their third attempt which was real war was met with stiff resistance from the Yoruba people who drove them back after they reached Osogbo.”

“The killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin is a part of a grand conspiracy of the Fulani oligarchy to silence some of our leaders from speaking the truth and making a critical appraisal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government,” he said.

On Miyetti Allah’s call for the arrest of former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his open letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari, OPC warned the group to stop playing to the gallery and looking for scapegoat for their atrocities, noting that Obasanjo is not only a leader in Nigeria but an international figure that deserves the respect of all irrespective of tribe.

Akinpelu, however, stated further that the OPC was not in any way surprised by the Miyetti Allah’s call for the arrest of Obasanjo, disclosing that they have a great supporter in President Buhari.

The group then called on governors, elected political office holders and Yoruba leaders to come together and tackle the issue of insecurity in Yorubaland, stating that OPC and over 100 other groups are more than ready to do their part to achieve the needed peace in the South West region.