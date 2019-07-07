We’ll conduct census before end of Buhari’s second term – NPC Chairman

By Perez Brisibe

ACTING Chairman of the National Population Commission, NPC, Yusuf Muhammad Anka, has said the federal government will be conducting a census exercise before the end of the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Anka represented by the Delta State NPC commissioner, Sir Richard Odibo, made the disclosure at Udu, headquarters of Udu local government area of Delta State during the flag off of the continuation of fieldwork of EAD in the state.

He explained that the exercise which is to divide the country into small geographical areas to facilitate enumeration is a pre-census drive ahead of the main census program which will be conducted within the next four years.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country and its outcome will not in any way determine the population of any community, local government or state.

“The main census exercise will be held within the next four years which is the second tenure of President Buhari.

“The support of the state government and security agencies where the exercise is scheduled to take place will, in no small measure, ensure adequate security of personal and materials as the fieldwork last. Do not kidnap our staff or embarrass them during the exercise.”