We were kidnapped by Fulani militias – Rev. Fr. Eze

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA—The Catholic priest of Nsukka Diocese, Rev. Fr. Celestine Eze, released recently from kidnappers den has alleged that those who kidnapped him were Fulani militias.

Fr. Eze stated this, yesterday, at his Ascension Parish, Iheakpu Awka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, when members of Amufie Catholic Abroad Union, St. Mary’s Zone, paid him a courtesy visit to rejoice with him over his freedom.

He disclosed that the militias, numbering over 16 and armed with AK-47 rifles, waylaid them along Itobe axis of Kogi State and forced him and other road users into the bush.

He added that they swam through a water canal to arrive at their hideout.

He also told the Catholic union that none of them was particularly targeted, adding that one of the militias, who found out that he was a priest, advised him to keep it a top secret while he was at their custody to avoid further punishment.

Chairman of the Catholic union, Emmanuel Ugwu, and other members, including Geoffrey Ugwuanyi, told the cleric that the union came to thank God over his freedom.

Vanguard