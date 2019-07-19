We lost a Colonel, Captain, 3 soldiers to Boko Haram in Yobe attack,says Nigerian Army

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has confirmed that it lost its two top officers and some soldiers in the attack launched against troops by Boko Haram in Yobe State.

The confirmation came as the army claimed the troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana,” dealt with and neutralised unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists when they woefully attempted to infiltrate their base in dire need for logistics.”

According to a statement Friday morning by Colonel Ado Isa,Deputy Director, Public Relations,Operation Lafiya Dole, a Colonel, Captain as well as threr soldiers were killed by the terrorists in the attack said to have occurred last Wednesday.

The statement explained that the troops who were on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu run into an ambush staged by the “routed fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis which led to their unfortunate death.”

The statement read in full:”Troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana, on Wednesday 17Th July, 2019 dealt with and neutralised unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists when they woefully attempted to infiltrate their base in dire need for logistics.

“The terrorists came at about 1845 hours in 7 Gun Trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the gallant and patriotic troops who were vigilant and battle ready.

“The terrorists couldn’t bear the fire power any longer after loosing significant number of both equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire. They lost initiative and withdrew in disarray along the Benisheikh – Damaturu axis, – abandoning a damaged utility Gun truck which was earmarked to convey looted items.

Troops immediately followed in hot pursuit and the following items were captured one Anti Aircraft Gun ;two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tubes;two AK 47 Rifles;15 Machine Gun rounds and 12 AK 47 NATO rounds.

“Sadly, a Colonel and a Captain as well as 3 soldiers on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu run into an ambush staged by the routed/fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis which led to their unfortunate death.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes reiterated that “Personnel of the Nigerian Army will never be deterred in the ongoing noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East”.

“He further commended the efforts of the entire troops in the theatre and charged them to remain focus, highly committed and professional in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

“The sacrifices of the fallen heroes in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency is no doubt painful to all, but that will further spur us to do more to ensure that our country remain secured, peaceful and free from terrorists activities for the overall interest of the nation.”

