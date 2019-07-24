We have traced many properties to Okorocha – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said, Wednesday, that it had traced many properties to the former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as well as, those of his family members and cronies.

The properties which it said, had been marked were the result of painstaking investigation and a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission’s invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition.

EFCC said, “The properties include: Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex-governor Okorocha; Market Square Super Market; All in One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okoroacha.

“Other properties are: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.

“The Commission at no time “raided” nor “harassed” anyone in the course of marking the properties as its operatives, in line with international best practices, informed the occupants of the facilities in good time, before taking the action.

State govt, PDP instigating EFCC against me, Okorocha reacts

“It is also pertinent to state that the Commission has pictorial and video evidences which put a lie to the claim that Rochas Foundation College was allegedly raided by the EFCC while in session. This could not be so because the school was not in session and could not have had its students harassed as was fed some online media.

“The Commission would ordinarily not bother with any allegation coming from the camp of Senator Okorocha, having noted his penchant for frivolities and propaganda; but this refutal has become pertinent in other to clear doubts especially in these days of fake news.”

Vanguard