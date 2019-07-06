We have high expectations from you, Nzuko Umunna tells Ihedioha

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A group of Igbo think-thank, Nzuko Umunna, has told Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state that Ndigbo are expecting much from his administration, and that he should not let them down on those expectations.

The group reminded Governor Ihedioha of his foray in the corridors of power in the National Assembly, noting that it was for such experience that the people of Imo state gave him the mandate to lead them in this precarious time.

Nzuko Umunna gave the charge when the group visited Governor Ihedioha in Owerri, Imo state, recently.

Led by Senator Chris Anyanwu, the group congratulated Ihedioha on his epochal victory at the last governorship poll in Imo State, noting that by his election, Imo State has once again demonstrated her ability at all times to choose her leaders.

“This is a feat Nigeria as whole needs to imbibe. Your election is a clear demonstration that our people value experience, honour and the willingness to put their trust in the right people,” Anyanwu told Ihedioha.

The group which has membership of Igbo professionals across the continents of Africa, Europe, Asia and America, said her strength was in Identifying with Igbo leaders and proffering supportive ideas, policies and programs that can ensure the development of the various states of Alaigbo.

“We achieve this by establishing mutual and cooperative relationship between our region and other regions of the country to ensure the security of our people who are living and doing various businesses across other regions of the country.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Nzuko Umunna is not unmindful of the very high expectations of our people from your administration. This may sometimes border on the unrealistic. However, we urge you not to despair, and pray that God will imbue you with the wisdom and political will to deliver on your electoral promises.

“We are confident that You will fully discharge the confidence reposed in you by the entire Igbo race.

“Your illustrious career as a lawmaker climaxed with your election as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. No other Igbo politician comes to the governorship saddle with this level of uncommon legislative pedigree.

“Little wonder then that our collective hopes and aspirations as Ndigbo towards policy reform, economic development and security of lives and property in the face of herdsmen attacks and other forms of criminality rest squarely on your shoulders and those of your fellow Governors.

“It is our expectation that with your experience and exemplary courage, you will hit the ground running, not only in the administration of Imo State but in galvanizing other stakeholders towards activating the development agenda for the South East zone.

“We are confident that you and your brother Governors in the South East Governors Forum will work together to forge a common front to attend to our existential security and other challenges and also commence immediate implementation of South East economic development blueprint,” the group charged Ihedioha.