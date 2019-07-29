We did not sack or demote any staff, Michael Okpara Agric University says

Umuahia – The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia says the university did not sack or demote any staff of the institution as alleged in some quarters.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta disclosed this when he welcomed a delegation from Umuahia South State Constituency in his office on Monday.

Otunta, represented by Prof. Joy Nwabueze, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, said the university did not sack anybody but suspended some staff whose appointments were not duly processed.

He said there were some appointments that were not properly conducted in early 2016, thereby leading to the influx of staff which affected the university budget.

According to him, the university council decided to wade into the matter by looking into how the people were employed.

He said, “the people were suspended for a while and proper interviews were conducted. Some of them that were found very worthy were recalled.

“The university never demoted any staff, rather they were properly placed. There were some promotions that the council found not good enough, they did not follow due process’’.

On the de-listing of some courses in the university, the Vice Chancellor said that it was a mandate given by the policy makers that it should revert to its original mandate in agriculture.

Otunta however, said that the management was in touch with the other two universities of agriculture across the country concerning the matter.

The vice chancellor said that if the political class in Abia was making any move to make the university a conventional one, it should go ahead, but should not involve the management because they were apolitical.

Otunta also said that the university had been enjoying good rapport with the host communities, adding that it had been relating with the communities through the traditional rulers.

He denied any form of segregation in terms of employment or admission, stressing that the university was dealing fairly with all Nigerians as a federal institution.

Corroborating, Prof. Mmadu Iwe, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) noted that it took three years for the council to come up with such decision.

“At the end, some people were brought lower, while others were stepped up. There was no sacking nor demotion but proper placement,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Jerry Uzosike, the leader of the delegation and member representing Umuahia South State Constituency, said the visit was for the host constituency to interface with the university community.

He urged the university to clear the air on the rumoured sack and demotion, as well as de-listing of courses as it affected his constituency and the state in general.

The lawmaker argued that his constituency donated a larger chunk of land to the university, but could not get a commensurate reward.

“Let the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) consider linking a road to our constituency so that we will no longer be a backyard to the university.

This university is the only federal university in Abia. We appeal that it should be converted to a conventional university so that it can accommodate other disciplines,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard