Wase Congratulates Oyetola, urges him to be magnanimous

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Wase has congratulated Governor Isiaka Oyetola Of Osun State on his affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad, the Deputy Speaker described the Supreme Court judgement as a strategic bolster to the the All Progressives Congress, APC not just in South West geopolitical zone, but in the entire country.

He called on Oyetola “to be magnanimous by extending his hands of fellowship to his opponents for the interest of the state and the country at large.”

Noting that the election was widely observed to be free and fair and commended the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), and the security agencies for doing a good job in ensuring that the winner emerged through transperent electoral process.

While congratulating the people of Osun state, Wase urged other parties who lost in the election to put the contest behind them and join hands with the Governor to move the state forward.