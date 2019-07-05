By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja— Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, High Chief Richard Egbule, has called for a review of the act establishing National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA.

In a statement, Egbule informed that the call became necessary to allow stakeholders in the oil sector to collaborate and contribute in sustaining a zero tolerance for oil spill incident in the Nigerian environment.

The statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emma Njoku, said Egbule spoke when he received a delegation from NOSDRA, led by its Director-General, Musa Olubola, on a courtesy visit to the commission.

The chairman, who highlighted the enormous contributions of NOSDRA in preserving the environment by ensuring best practices in oil exploration, said: “The agency cannot afford to operate solely on budgetary allocation, hence the need, therefore, to have synergy with major oil companies operating in the country.

“Without the review and collaboration, the agency would not achieve the oil spill management and environmental restoration, which require expertise.”

On the requests by the agency regarding the welfare of staff, Egbule said the commission had taken note pending when the issue of the national minimum and its consequential adjustment were done with.

Earlier, Director General of NOSDRA said the agency needed improved salaries and welfare package for its staff to avoid losing its professional staff to oil companies.