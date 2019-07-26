WAEC releases 2019 WASSCE results, records 64% credit pass in English, Maths

By Dayo Adesulu

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC,on Friday released its 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, recording 64 percent credit pass in English Language and Mathematics.



This is just as the results of 180,205 candidates, representing 11.33% are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The Head of National Office, HNO, Mr Olu Adenipekun, while speaking in Lagos said: “One Million and Twenty Thousand Five Hundred and Nineteen (1,020,519) candidates representing 64.18% obtained credits and above in minimum of five (5) subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, the cases of those allegedly engaged in examination malpractice are being investigated, adding that reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course.

In the breakdown of the results, Adenipekun said: “Of the total number of One Million Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand One Hundred and Seventy Three (1,590,173) candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, Eight Hundred and Twenty Two Thousand and Ninety Eight (822,098) were male while Seven Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand and Seventy-Five (768,075) were female, representing 51.70% and 48.30% respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, One Million Four Hundred Sixty Eight Thousand and Seventy One (1,468,071) candidates, representing 92.32% have their results fully processed and released while One Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand One Hundred and Two (122,102) candidates representing 7.68% have a few of their subjects still being processed.

“Efforts are however, being made to speedily complete the processing and all the affected candidates will get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the examination shows that out of the One Million Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand One Hundred and Seventy Three (1,590,173) candidates that sat the examination, One Million Three Hundred and Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy (1,309,570) candidates representing 82.35% obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

Of this number, Five Hundred Seven Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Two (507,862) i. e. 49.77% were male candidates, and Five Hundred and Twelve Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Seven (512,657) i.e. 50.23% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2018 was 50%.

“The details of the results are already available online, and candidates who sat the examination and who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council are free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.”

Meanwhile, he added that a total of One Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighteen (1,918) candidates with varying degrees of special needs were registered for the examination.

“Out of this number 299 were visually challenged, 842 had impaired hearing; 158 had low vision; 75 were spastic cum mentally challenged, and 85 were physically challenged. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

“The results of these candidates have been processed and released along with other candidates.”

