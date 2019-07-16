Breaking News
Volleyball: Kwara to join division 1 playoffs next season — Official

The Chairman of the Kwara Volleyball Association, Mr Kayode Bankole, has said that the state would join the Division One league playoffs next season.

Bankole disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said that the performance of the Offa Volleyball Club in the first leg of the division one league playoffs in Ilorin was encouraging.

Bankole added that the performance had shown that the state would do better in the competition next season.

“We are helping the game to develop in Kwara by going to the schools to catch them young.

“With that, we should be able to form a good team that will effectively represent the state in the very near future,’’ Bankole said.

He hinted that the association was already working on putting a formidable team together that would represent the state in the forthcoming National Youth Games (NYG) scheduled for Ilorin in September. (NAN)

