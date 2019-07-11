BY Victoria Ojeme

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has added Ghana to a list of seven countries which nationals will be permitted to enter South Africa visa-free.

Despite the huge volume of trade between Nigeria and South Africa, Nigeria has been denied visa free status, while Ghana is the latest country to be granted a visa-free status by the South African government.

South Africa announced in September 2018, that it was finalising a number of visa waiver agreements with other countries, including Ghana, to allow travellers enter the country without a visa.

According to the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, citizens of the seven countries will able to enter South Africa without a visa.

“Tourism will soar if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa. We know that Tourism is very important for job creation.

“Of the 193 countries which are member states of the United Nations, the Department has granted visa-free status to 75 countries.

”Of these, 16 are on our continent and are SADC members and 59 are from all over the world,” he said today at a briefing in South Africa.