Violence, cause of inconclusive elections in Nigeria – INEC

…Requests Case Files from Police to prosecute offenders

…We made 58 high profile arrests -IGP

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA : The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has asked the Nigerian Police to provide her with case files of electoral offenders in the last general elections with a view to commencing their immediate prosecution.

At a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES Tuesday in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who warned politicians against violence especially in Kogi and Bayelsa states where governorship elections would hold in November, added that violence has become the major factor responsible for having inconclusive elections in the country.

He recalled how the Commission and security agencies had held a series of consultative meetings before the 2019 General Elections where it shared its own threat assessment with the security agencies using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool EVMAT.

“In a number of States, we had elaborate plans for the deployment of the security agencies, including the assignment of adequate personnel for the protection of especially our collation and declaration centres. In many instances, this arrangement was seamlessly carried out. In a few cases, however, the processes were disrupted, necessitating the declaration of some elections as inconclusive under the law”, he explained.

Yakubu who noted that the Commission then immediately remobilised to conclude the elections, added that from INEC’s assessment, “insecurity as a result of violent disruption of processes was the major reason why a number of elections had to be declared inconclusive. There is therefore an organic link between security and the conduct of peaceful elections”.

He said in some instances where elections were disrupted and initial outcomes disputed, the Commission immediately responded by sending high level teams led by Commissioners to investigate.

“Based on the recommendations we received, we were able to resolve the issues and to conclude the processes. On their part, some security agencies also responded by investigating the allegations of misconduct against their own personnel. We shall once again share experience at this meeting and take bold steps to ensure that we all keep to our rules of engagement. Proven misconduct must be dealt with according to the law. This is one of the surest ways to address impunity and instil sanity in the electoral process”, he added.

Electoral offenders

While he again advocated the creation of an election offences tribunal, the INEC Chairman said the commission had since requested for cade files of offenders to ensure their prompt prosecution.

He said; “I am happy to note that the Nigeria Police Force made several arrests of alleged electoral offenders during the general election. We have since requested the Police to avail us of the case files so that we can initiate their immediate prosecution.

“While we will continue to do our best working with the security agencies in this regard, I wish to renew the call for the establishment of the Electoral Offences Tribunal. We shall work with the National Assembly to ensure the passage of a private members Bill sponsored in the Senate by the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Abubakar Kyari and in the House of Representatives by Hon. Francis Charles Uduyok. Their effort was reinforced by an Executive Bill submitted to the National Assembly arising from the report of the Ken Nnamani Committee on Electoral Reform.

“The truth is that democracy and credible elections will be deepened where electoral offenders are swiftly prosecuted. For instance, in the recent general elections in South Africa held in May 2019, some electoral offenders were arrested and swiftly charged to court even before the election was concluded”.

Warns Politicians in Kogi, Bayelsa

“As we review the 2019 general elections, we must also pay attention to the forthcoming off-season elections. The Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday 16th November 2019. Given the history of political violence, resulting in the Governorship elections declared inconclusive in the two States in 2015, the Commission is concerned about the safety of our personnel, properties and the sanctity of the electoral process.

“The politicians in Bayelsa and Kogi must shed off the toga of political violence associated with elections in the two States. I am glad to note the peace efforts in Bayelsa State through a broad-based Stakeholders Summit on Violence-free elections. I am also glad that some concerned leaders in Kogi State are considering a similar initiative. I want to assure all well-meaning leaders of Bayelsa and Kogi States that the Commission will work with them to ensure peaceful and credible polls.

“I also wish to assure all voters in the two States that INEC will protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the will of the people prevails. We will also work with the security agencies to ensure professionalism and neutrality in strict compliance with their rules of engagement”, he pledged.

High profile arrests

Speaking on behalf of the security agencies, Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu disclosed that 58 high-profile arrests were made during the elections.

He said; “During the last elections, 58 high profile arrests were made. 25 were during the presidential and national assembly elections, 17 during gubernatorial election and 14 others.

Out of this 58 arrest, 39 conclusively investigated and concluded and charged to courts while 19 are pending”.

He commended other security agencies for the cooperation given to the police and INEC during the last election.

“I want to also assure that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies are ever ready to put more efforts in ensuring that the forthcoming governorship elections will be free, fair, and credible”, he added.