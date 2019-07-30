Videotape of Akeredolu’s visit doctored to ridicule us — Ondo lawmakers

By Dayo Johnson

MEMBERS of the Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, alleged that the videotape of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s visit to the assembly on the snake invasion was doctored to ridicule them.

In what seemed like a showdown, the lawmakers insisted on “total autonomy of the legislative arm of government for proper functioning.”

In a communiqué issued after a parliamentary meeting held at the Speaker’s Lodge, Alagbaka, Akure, the legislators declared that they “would not waiver in their responsibility as the representatives of the people of the state.”

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyeloogun presided over the meeting, while the communiqué was read by Mr. Success Torukerijo.

Torukerijo said: “It is pitiable that the Ondo State House of Assembly is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the whole country. It will also interest the public to know that the office of the speaker and the deputy have no official cars.

“We want to restate and reaffirm that on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, a snake fell from the ceiling into the chamber of the Assembly. On Thursday, July 25, 2019, part of the ceiling caved in and fell into the chamber, preventing us from holding a scheduled meeting inside the chamber.

“We take exception to the doctored video released from the office of the governor as it did not reflect what transpired when the governor visited the Assembly on Friday, July 26, 2019, and we will not want to join issue by releasing the original version of the tape.”

Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo declined to comment when contacted for comment.

