Video: Passengers escape death as Air Peace plane crash-lands in Lagos

A major air disaster was averted on Tuesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, as flight B737 aircraft belonging to Air Peace Airlines lost one of its front tyres.

The plane, which had a female pilot, took off from Port Harcourt, Rivers State and crashed-landed as the female pilot tried to control the situation.

No casualty was recorded as emergency personnel were on ground to rescue passengers and have the situation under control.

The management of Air peace is yet to give details on the situation but an Instagram user, realjohn_owen, posted the video of the incident online.

 

Tragedy averted as AirPeace plane loses tyres, land-crashes at Lagos Airport

