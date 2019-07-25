Breaking News
Translate

Video: My name is Grace I am begging CAN, FG to do something to see that we are released

Some Nigerians kidnapped by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) when it attacked a convoy of aid workers in Damasak, in Borno state, last week has spoken and are begging the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and the Federal Government to come to their aide

Grace on of the victims said “I want to beg CAN, Christian Association of Nigeria, because I am the only Christian among the six of us here, I want to beg that CAN association should do something about me to see how I can be released.

 

Grace
A screen grab taken from a video released on July 25, 2019 by the IS-linked Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) purportedly shows a female aid worker from the NGO Action Against Hunger (AFC) and five male colleagues kidnapped after their convoy was ambushed in Kennari, a village outside Damasak Town near the border with Niger, northeast Nigeria last week. – Aid group ‘Action Against Hunger ‘ said that one of its staff members along with three health workers and two drivers were missing after their convoy was attacked on July 18, 2019, near the border with Niger. The hostages are believed to be held in the ISWAP enclave on the shores of Lake Chad. ISWAP is a splinter group of Boko Haram that swore allegiance in 2016 to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Photo by Handout / IS-linked Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) / AFP)

“My name is Grace. I work with Action Against Hunger, an NGO in Borno state. My base is Damasak. We went to work on Thursday, July 18, 2019, and on our way back to Damasak, we were caught by the army of Calipher,” she said.

“We went to work on Thursday, 18th of July 2019. On our way back to Damasak, we were caught by this army called the Calipha, they brought us here and we actually don’t know where we are up till this moment.

“I want to beg CAN, Christian Association of Nigeria, because I am the only Christian among the six of us here, I want to beg that CAN association should do something about me to see how I can be released.

“I also want to beg Action Against Hunger, Borno state, we are six here; all of us are staff, we went to work and on our way back to our base, we were caught. I beg Action Against Hunger we have families, some of us have children.

Troops kill 11 Boko Haram terrorists, nab 6 Commanders in Borno(Opens in a new browser tab)

“I’m begging Action Against Hunger that they should please do something about us. I also want to count on Nigeria, our nation… we are Nigerians and we are also working for Nigeria. I beg that Nigeria government should please do something to see that we are released.

EFCC arraigns businessman for N10m fraud(Opens in a new browser tab)

“Some aid workers were caught and also asked to be released but because Nigeria did not do anything about it, they were killed. I am begging on behalf of all of us here, that please Nigerians should not allow such to happen to us.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.