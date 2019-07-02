Video : Ilaje / Ijebu Isale residents lament clash

Residents of Ilaje and Ijebu Isale communities in Ajah area of Lagos are presently gripped with fear, following a lingering feud which led to the death of nine persons, with several others injured.

Houses were also burnt in the process and property destroyed. This, has forced some of the residents to flee their homes.

At the moment, policemen have been stationed at the entrance of both communities with patrol teams permanently stationed close to the riverside, by the Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu.