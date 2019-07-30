Former Super Eagles striker Victor Moses has been warned to up his game in the coming 2020 season by Fenerbahce coach, Ersun Yanal.

Moses is on loan from Chelsea. He scored four goals from 14 games in the 2019 season.

In a private conversation with Moses and Cape Verde star Garry Rodrigues, manager Yanal advised the two wingers to be close to the penalty area.

‘’With your performance, you can determine the fate of the season for us,’’ Yanal was quoted as saying by SuperFB.

‘’I will speak openly, so far form is not enough. Both of you have a very high capacity. I expect you to be more productive. I believe you will get better every day.’’

Moses has been loaned out for the fourth time since joining Chelsea in August 2012 due to his lack of first team opportunities in the first half of last season under Maurizio Sarri, who is no longer coaching The Blues.

