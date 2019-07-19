Vandals storm Lagos HOMS, cart away electric poles, cables, others

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS —BUILDING materials and electric poles worth millions of naira have been carted away from the sites of Lagos Homes Ownership Mortgage Scheme, HOMS, in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the property removed from the housing projects in Ibeshe, Igbogbo, Agbowa, Odo Onosa and Ayandelu axis, by vandals include electric poles, cables from transformers, fittings and others which were expected to aid the completion of the projects.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, said: “It is sad that some unscrupulous individuals would vandalise or loot projects initiated for public good.”

While decrying the situation, Akewusola hinted that some criminals have started illegal sand digging activities at other ongoing housing projects in some axis including Ikorodu, thereby endangering the land structure of the area.

He said: “The replacement of these items and restoration where applicable, will definitely have huge financial implications and also result in delay in delivering the homes to the prospective owners.”

He, however, assured that the state government’s resolve to meet “the housing needs of the people is non-negotiable. We will continue to forge ahead in delivering on our mandate in spite of setbacks, especially the looting of some of the projects by miscreants.”

The permanent secretary urged community leaders and residents around the area to assist in securing government’s investment in some of the ongoing housing projects in the state. Akewusola also confirmed the readiness of the state government to deliver on its mandate in the provision of high quality shelter for the people in spite of the setbacks.

‘’The commitment of the state government in meeting the shelter demands of the people is unwavering hence, we are working out strategies to keep vandals and hoodlums out of the ongoing schemes. We will also step up our monitoring activities to ensure that nefarious activities are completely eradicated.”

